Principal arrested for beating student to death in Kaduna

Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Principal and Vice Principal of Al-Azhar School in Zaria, Kaduna State for their alleged involvement in corporal punishment that led to the death of Marwanu Nuhu Sambo, a JSS3 student of the school on Friday.

Sambo was allegedly brutally beaten by the Principal, Vice Principal and prefects of Al-Azhar Academy for absenteeism.

According to the PPRO: “Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the development. The CP has directed a full scale investigation on the matter and we will get to the root cause.”

It was gathered that Sambo was paraded at the Assembly for missing classes. He was subjected to merciless punishments including over a hundred strokes of the cane.”

“At the assembly, the Principal ordered that Marwanu should be given 105 strokes of cane. Thereafter, they took him to the office, removed his clothes and trousers and continued beating him with sticks on the head and back and his body.

“The Principal later handed him over to the school prefects who continued beating him with sticks until one of his teeth fell off. It was at that point that the deceased went into coma.”

“But instead of rushing him to the hospital, the prefects brought him out and dumped his body in the school premises near the male toilets until the closing time..”

