NLC Suspends Telecom Tariff Protest as FG Plans Review – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest against the 50% hike in telecom tariffs after a meeting with government officials on Monday. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) defended the hike, citing rising operational costs. The NLC rejected the increase as unjust and demanded a reduction to 5%, threatening a nationwide boycott of telecom services. However, telecom operators insisted the hike was necessary. After discussions, the government agreed to form a 10-member committee (five representatives from each side) to review the tariff structure, with a report due in two weeks. The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria initially supported the protest and suspended its action after reviewing telecom providers’ financial challenges.

2. The arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf, former NHIS boss, by the EFCC has sparked concerns over political intimidation and selective justice under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Many view Yusuf’s detention as a response to his criticism of the government, reinforcing fears that opposition voices are being silenced. This follows similar probes into opposition figures like Ifeanyi Okowa and Rabiu Kwankwaso, raising questions about the EFCC’s impartiality. Beyond political figures, reports suggest increasing suppression of journalists and critics, drawing parallels to past authoritarian regimes like Abacha’s. Civil society groups warn of Nigeria’s democratic backsliding, urging President Tinubu to uphold human rights and press freedom—principles he once fought for.

3. Due to weak dollar demand, the Naira has appreciated N1,610/$ in the parallel market, up from N1,615/$ last Friday. However, it depreciated in the official market to N1,495.6/$, down from N1,474.78/$. This reduced the gap between both markets to N84.4, compared to N141.4 previously. The drivers of Naira’s appreciation include the Chinese New Year holiday, reduced demand, and the CBN’s new foreign exchange code. Additionally, banks have started honoring Personal and Business Travel Allowance (PTA & BTA) requests, improving dollar supply. Some traders also offloaded dollars anticipating lower demand, further strengthening the Naira.

4. The U.S. has imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese products, citing China’s failure to curb fentanyl exports. In response, China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. crude oil, cars, and coal, an antimonopoly probe into Google, and export restrictions on rare earth metals. Trump warned of higher tariffs, while China threatened a WTO challenge but remained open to talks. Meanwhile, Trump paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days after securing border security and fentanyl enforcement agreements. Mexico deployed 10,000 troops, and Canada formed a joint task force with the U.S. The situation remains fluid as Trump prepares to speak with Xi Jinping.

5. In the two weeks since Donald Trump’s inauguration, Elon Musk has rapidly expanded his control over the U.S. government, leading to accusations of a “plutocratic coup.” As head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has taken drastic steps, including halting foreign aid, flagging government employees for redundancy, accessing classified information, and taking control of Treasury payment systems. Despite not being an elected official or Cabinet member, his unprecedented influence has alarmed Democrats and constitutional scholars. Critics, including Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, warn that Musk’s unchecked power threatens democracy. Legal experts argue that his actions may be unconstitutional, but enforcement depends on Trump’s Justice Department, which has been purging perceived opponents.

Meanwhile, Musk has pushed to dissolve USAID, calling it a corrupt entity, leading to a freeze on humanitarian aid. His moves have triggered lawsuits from unions and protests by government employees. Trump insists Musk operates under his administration’s oversight, but experts say the billionaire’s unchecked influence is unlike anything seen before.

6. The 2025 January transfer window saw several Premier League clubs making significant moves, with Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Manchester United among the most active. Manchester City signed Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59 million and Nico Gonzalez from Porto for £49.9 million, among others. Aston Villa secured multiple key players, including Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, Marco Asensio from PSG, and Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund for £21.1 million. Meanwhile, Manchester United brought Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for £25 million while loaning out Rashford to Aston Villa. Other notable transfers included Ben Chilwell moving on loan from Chelsea to Crystal Palace, Evan Ferguson joining West Ham from Brighton, and James Ward-Prowse returning to West Ham after a loan spell at Nottingham Forest. While some clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle had minimal activity, Chelsea focused on offloading multiple players on loan.

