Enugu Govt, EU Commit to Partnership in the Area of Power and Infrastructure

Enugu State residents may be in for better days as the European Union (EU) and the Enugu State Government agreed on Tuesday to partner in the power and infrastructure sectors to drive economic growth and development in the state.

The Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Massimo De Luca, disclosed on Tuesday, when he paid a working visit to the governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, at Government House, Enugu.

Mr. De Luca, who underscored Enugu State’s strategic place in the EU, added that the state had since emerged as a key partner in several areas, particularly in the power sector, where projects, such as solar-to-health, small hydro-power generation that will provide uninterrupted power supply for industrial clusters, were being initiated.

He said a specific focus that has emerged over the last couple of years is renewable energy. He added that Enugu is one of the selected number of states that are partnering with the EU on a number of renewable energy initiatives, one of which is solar-to-health.

“We are working for the electrification of primary health centres in the state, and the model we are adopting will ensure sustainability,” he added.

While sharing their blueprint for infrastructure development, the EU chief lamented that some of their past projects had been allowed to waste due to a poor maintenance culture and lack of interest in most of the places they were initiated.

However, he underscored the importance of engaging local authorities in security to ensure that initiated projects penetrate rural and grassroots communities.

He expressed hope that the partnership would yield projects that will allow the primary healthcare system to become efficient and sustainable and also provide better services to citizens.

Responding, Governor Peter Mbah indicated the state’s strong interest in forging a development partnership with the EU, stressing that some of its initiatives aligned with the administration’s aims, objectives, and vision of not only developing the state exponentially but also taking deliberate steps to eradicate poverty.

“Our vision is to eradicate poverty – to achieve a zero per cent rate in our poverty headcount. We have in pursuit of that objective, invested hugely in our social sector; building 260 smart schools, and 260 Type-2 primary healthcare centres.

“Given our private sector backgrounds, we know how we can structure investment in a win-win manner for all parties; whether with the private sector or the EU investments,” he said.

The governor further called for strengthening the existing relationship to expand new areas of interest in renewable energy sources, including solar for health and solar for education, which will power the smart screens, ICT centres, robotics, and artificial intelligence laboratories in the smart green schools across the 260 electoral wards in the state.

