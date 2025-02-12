28 Newly Promoted Customs Officers in Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Urged to Emulate Their Boss

The 28 newly-promoted personnel of the Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command of the Nigeria Customs Service have been urged to follow the visionary leadership of the Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, as it concerns his robust plans and transformative ideologies aimed at repositioning the Service.

The Customs Area Controller for Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command, Comptroller Comfort Ukpanah, charged the newly promoted personnel in Enugu on Tuesday while decorating them.

The newly-decorated personnel included: 15 officers and 13 men of the Service.

Ukpanah told the officers and men to constantly reflect on the mission and vision of the Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs.

She recalled that the C-G of Customs, upon assumption of office, had categorically highlighted his commitment to creating an enabling environment for capacity building and career progression, which will ultimately motivate the workforce.

She noted that the C-G’s assumption of office signaled a new dawn in his leadership style, as promotion has become a regular feature in the Nigeria Customs Service, as opposed to what was obtainable before his emergence.

The comptroller noted that promotion and elevation come with obligations and responsibilities, adding that the newly promoted should see their new ranks as an opportunity to demonstrate capacity and competence in their service to the Nation.

She said, “You have been selected and found worthy after a rigorous process, and it is therefore expected of you to justify the confidence reposed in you by the C-G of Customs and his Management Team.

“I urge you to keep in mind that true success is not measured by personal achievements but by the legacy, support, and mentorship left behind.

“I, therefore, urge you to mentor your subordinate through the new roles that will be assigned to you with your new ranks, in line with the mantra of the C-G of Customs and his management,” he said.

Responding, an Assistant Controller of Customs, Pascal Igwe, one of the newly decorated, appreciated God as well as the C-G of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for the promotion and uplift to a new rank.

Igwe, who spoke on behalf of other promoted and decorated personnel, assured the C-G of Customs and the Comptroller that “we are aware of the responsibility before us, and we will redouble our dedication to achieve more.”

