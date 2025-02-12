Niger State to Lower Food Prices for Ramadan

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has announced that the state government will introduce incentives to reduce food prices during the Ramadan season.

Governor Bago made this known on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the Gates Foundation at the Government House in Minna.

He emphasized that the initiative aims to make food more affordable for residents. He also revealed that the state has harvested over one million metric tons of maize and, through Niger Foods, has contributed to stabilizing food prices in the country.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to working with the Gates Foundation, Governor Bago urged the organization to strengthen its support for the state in crop and livestock production, aquaculture, and housing areas.

He highlighted Niger State’s goal of increasing from one to three cropping seasons per year and stressed the importance of irrigation in boosting crop production and addressing climate change.

Obai Khalifa, leader of the Agricultural Development team at the Gates Foundation, stated that since its inception 25 years ago, the foundation has remained committed to improving lives. He described agriculture as essential not only for food security but also for nutrition.

He noted that underfunding and climate change are major challenges facing agriculture in Africa and expressed the foundation’s commitment to helping Nigeria overcome these issues.

Audu Grema, Senior Program Officer for Agricultural Development at the Gates Foundation in Africa, praised Governor Bago’s investments in agriculture, calling them a key strategy for reducing poverty.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Niger Foods, Sammy Adigun, described the partnership with the Gates Foundation as a crucial step in transforming agriculture in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...