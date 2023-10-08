Engr Azuka Emeasoba honoured at the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers Enugu Chapter Inauguration

The Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE), a division of the The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), held its Distinguished Safety Engineer’s Annual Lecture (DEAL) on Friday, 22nd. September 2023 at Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi hall, Enugu Sports Club, Enugu state.

The event witnessed the celebration of a founding member of the Institution and the 2023 Safety Icon; Engr. Sir Azuka Bartholomew Emeasoba, FNSE, FNISafetyE KSC; the Immediate Past National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE).

Dignitaries present at the occasion were Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, ably represented; Chief Engr. Sir. Laz Mba, FNSE a former Managing Director/CEO of the old Anambra State Water Corporation; Chief Chris Omeje, former Chairman, Igboeze Local Government Area; Chief Victor Atuonwu, The Executive Chairman of Enugu Sports Club 1929, Chief Emet Mbelu, Retired Marketing Director, FRCN, Enugu, Representatives of Nigerian Brewery (NB) PLC, Enugu among other personalities.

The Keynote Speaker, HRH Engr. Sir, Otis Tabugbo Anyaeji, FNSE, FAEng, KstGG, in his lecture spoke on the importance of good safety practices revealing areas yet to be explored by safety engineers for effective good practice. HR Anyaeji who is the traditional head of Ubalu Okija (Obi Onuwu II n’Okija) also harped on salient achievements of the government over time.

The guest speaker, Engr Dr Francis Iwu, Head, HSE EEDC Enugu district noted that it was high time safety engineers took full responsibility for the failures in safety where safety is compromised and standards\regulations ignored. Dr. Iwu said that there must be synergy between the Safety Engineering Institution and government regulatory authorities to achieve the set goal of keeping the country safe.

The national chairman of the institution Engr. Dr. Akaninyere Ekong, MNSE, FNISafety, while using the occasion to announce the birth of Enugu state chapter emphasized on the need for safety engineers to acquire skills and knowledge on core safety engineering competencies to properly handle the practice of safety engineering in Nigeria. Dr. Ekong urged members to be proactive in recognizing opportunities in the industry, initiate interventions and take advantage of them to render solutions to the society.

Other highlights included the inauguration of the new Enugu state chapter and investiture of her pioneer Chairman, Engr. Clara Chizoba Anyanwu-Amadi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...