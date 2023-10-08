Gabriel Martinelli’s late goal earns Arsenal all three points against Manchester City

Arsenal continued their unbeaten streak after defeating Manchester City this evening via a lone goal at the Emirate stadium. The blockbuster encounter pushed Arsenal to level points with London counterpart Tottenham, who leads at the top of the table.

First Half:

The first half ended in a stalemate, with both sides missing clear chances to score goals. Manchester City, as expected, took over the first-half possession of 55% as against the home side who had 45%. City had 5 goal attempts with zero on target, while Arsenal had 3 goal attempts with one on target.

Second half:

The second began at a high intensity as both teams looked brilliant. Gabriel Martinelli left it late to earn Arsenal the entire three points via Kai Havartz’s assists. Arsenal joined Tottenham to be the only two sides unbeaten in the English Premier League this season.

Arsenal moved to second spot with the same points of 20 as league toppers Tottenham after the match day. Manchester City dropped to third place with 18 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...