August 26, 2025 - 2:25 PM

BREAKING: Panic as Abuja–Kaduna Passenger Train Jumps Tracks

— By: Pius Kadon

https://www.facebook.com/reel/4321747984811645/?__cft__[0]=AZUtyHQnh4zyMKFXnAlp0J_awXJ3Bu8Sbfcjo_18jSpE7TefPhQUZok5zlJJ_xQfrebPmOW4QmUvqeBhUo78KzD2y1C1xYbdv-MkJj_oUmBXVYde0YkhKs3r4LUMw0AXIiwT-0oInKcT9pORci8RzQvHxkiEsnN_TLYVa_MdcHDxxvkM27JKMzG-1ABdLGFtbNMHo2q8N-w8z0355BowHWXL&__tn__=%2B%3FFH-R

Panic erupted Tuesday morning after a passenger train en route from Abuja to Kaduna derailed along the Kaduna corridor, flipping multiple carriages and sending terrified passengers scrambling for safety.

 

The incident occurred shortly after the train departed the nation’s capital around 11 a.m., with eyewitnesses describing scenes of chaos and confusion.

 

“It was terrifying, people were shouting and running, not knowing what was happening,” a visibly shaken passenger recounted.

 

The cause of the derailment remains unknown.

 

As of press time, authorities have yet to confirm any injuries or fatalities.

 

Meanwhile, The News Chronicle observed that Military personnel have reportedly been deployed to the scene to aid in evacuation efforts and secure the area.

Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi Join Growing List of Nigerian Stars Expecting
End Time: Man Jailed For Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl
