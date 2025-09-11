spot_img
September 12, 2025 - 3:33 PM

Electoral Law Ties Our Hands on Early Campaigns— INEC Cries Out

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

INEC Begins Screening ADA, 109 Others for Party Registration
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has decried the Commission’s inability to rein in political parties and candidates who flout the law by launching campaigns long before the legally approved window.

Speaking at a roundtable on “Challenges of Premature Political Campaigns”, Yakubu said Nigeria’s electoral laws give INEC no teeth to bite offenders, despite widespread violations across the country.

“The problem is the law itself,” he admitted. “Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act bars campaigns earlier than 150 days before polling, but there is no sanction for breaches. What we see instead is perpetual campaigning outdoor adverts, rallies, media blitzes all before we even release the official timetable.”

He noted that while the law prescribes a maximum fine of ₦500,000 for campaigns within 24 hours of election day, no penalty exists for those who start campaigning too early. This gap, Yakubu warned, undermines governance, distorts campaign finance monitoring, and keeps the political space in constant election mode.

Frustrated by INEC’s limited powers, Yakubu said Nigerians naturally expect the Commission to act but stressed that it is hamstrung by the current framework. He urged lawmakers, regulators, and civil society to push for reforms as the National Assembly reviews the Electoral Act.

Protecting our electoral process and consolidating democracy is a shared responsibility,” he said, expressing confidence that stakeholders, from political leaders to regulators like the NBC and ARCON will help craft stronger safeguards against premature campaigns.

Egbe Community Stages Protest Over Worsening Insecurity in Kogi State
Catholic Priest Apologizes Over ‘Unpriestly’ Conduct During CWO August Meeting in Enugu Community
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
