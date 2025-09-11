spot_img
September 12, 2025 - 3:30 PM

Catholic Priest Apologizes Over ‘Unpriestly’ Conduct During CWO August Meeting in Enugu Community

— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

The Parish Priest of St. Paul Parish, Ibuzo Amokwe, Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Oleri, has tendered unreserved public apology for his actions during the Catholic Women’s Organisation (CWO) August meeting at St. Mary Station, Idedu, on August 8, 2025.

 

In a viral video that trended online earlier last month, the Catholic Priest was seen violently disrupting the women’s meeting and breaking bottles of beer inside the church.

 

He was alleged to have challenged the women from a nearby outpost, over alleged efforts to gain autonomy from his parish.

 

However, in a statement of contrition posted on the Facebook page of Enugu Diocese, Fr. Oleri expressed regret for his conduct, admitting that his actions and words fell below the expectations of a Catholic priest.

 

The apology was addressed to the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, the clergy, members of the consecrated life, lay faithful, and the wider community of believers.

 

The priest noted that his emotional outburst during the misunderstanding with some members of the CWO caused scandal and embarrassment to the Church.

 

“Though the misunderstanding caused my sudden emotional outburst, my confrontation with members of the CWO caused public scandal, hurt the faithful, and brought embarrassment to the body of Christ,” he admitted.

 

Acknowledging the need for growth, Fr. Oleri pleaded for understanding and prayers as he works to embody the virtues of humility, patience, and pastoral charity.

 

“I ask for your prayers and understanding as I strive with God’s grace to grow in humility, patience, and pastoral charity,” he added.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
