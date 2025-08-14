EFCC’s Interrogation of Tambuwal Boosts ADC’s 2027 Campaign –Najatu Mohammed

A northern politician, Hajiya Najatu Mohammed, has said that the interrogation of Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the alleged targeting of opposition figures, especially members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), by those in power, has effectively made President Bola Tinubu the ADC’s campaign coordinator for the 2027 elections.

Najatu made the remarks during a visit to Tambuwal’s residence shortly after his release from EFCC custody on Wednesday.

On August 11, 2025, The News Chronicle reported that Tambuwal, the former governor of Sokoto State and current senator representing Sokoto South, was detained over allegations of a N189 billion fraud, including large scale cash withdrawals in violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. He was released on Tuesday, August 12, but the EFCC did not disclose the conditions of his release.

“This incident is a blessing in disguise,” Najatu said. “They have now become ADC’s campaign directors President Tinubu is ADC’s campaign director in Nigeria.”

“They have shown us they have lost, that they lack focus, strategy, and any real plan. If they don’t arrest me too, I will feel like I haven’t even started.”

She urged Tambuwal not to abandon the struggle, warning that doing so would bring shame to the ADC.

She also expressed confidence that the party could make Nigeria great again by taking the country “from the hands of hypocrites and illiterates.”

“The country is being run by people with no manners, no knowledge, and no regard for God,” she said. “Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said that anyone who is not afraid of offending God has no faith. We should thank God that we are among those determined to rescue Nigeria.”

Najatu insisted that the alleged clampdown on opposition leaders would only make the ADC stronger and increase its popularity ahead of the 2027 elections.