August 14, 2025 - 2:54 PM

FG Rallies States for Skill-Based Education Reform

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

FG Rallies States for Skill-Based Education Reform, Unveils Plan to Track Performance
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has renewed its call for state governments to take decisive steps in implementing the National Policy on Skills Development in Formal and Non-Formal Education, pledging to track performance and ensure accountability in delivering practical, industry-relevant education across Nigeria.

In a press release made available to The News Chronicle by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’íd Ahmad, speaking at the Northern Region Sensitization and Dissemination Workshop on the policy held in Kano State, emphasized that Nigeria’s future prosperity hinges on transforming its education system from theory-based learning to skills-oriented training.

She stressed that the country’s youthful population is its greatest asset, warning that without deliberate measures to equip young people with market-ready skills, Nigeria risks losing its demographic advantage.

Professor Ahmad urged states to domesticate the policy by adapting it to local needs, setting measurable quarterly targets, and implementing clear strategies within two to three months.

She disclosed that the Federal Government would not only provide technical guidance through the Office of the Director of Technology and Science Education but also monitor state-level progress to ensure effective rollout.

Highlighting alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), the minister explained that the strategy focuses on foundational, transferable, digital, and job-specific skills while promoting inclusivity, teacher training, and public–private partnerships. She cited ongoing initiatives such as digital teacher training, the conversion of Federal Technical Colleges into classroom-and-industry hubs, and the Luminah Programme for girls.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Abel O. Enitan represented by Dr. Muyibat Olodo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preparing Nigerian youth for a rapidly evolving global economy, describing the policy as a bold roadmap for an inclusive and sustainable future.

UNICEF Nigeria’s Education Manager, Mr. Munamuzunga Sikaulu, pledged continued collaboration, noting UNICEF’s 50-year partnership with the ministry.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing skills gained through apprenticeships, vocational programmes, and community initiatives to ensure mobility for learners outside traditional academic routes.

The meeting also featured expert presentations from Mr. Jackson Nweke of the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Habib Ahmad Jibrin of the National Education Research and Development Council, and Dr. Yusuf Suleiman of the National Board for Technical Education.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Uhuegbu Stella Ihuoma, representing the Director of Technology and Science Education, urged educators, policymakers, and community leaders to work collectively toward building an education system that empowers every learner to thrive.

The workshop, earlier held in the southern zones, was attended by State Commissioners for Education, SUBEB chairmen, heads of agencies and parastatals, and other key stakeholders in the education sector.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

