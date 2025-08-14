spot_img
August 14, 2025 - 4:36 PM

Deputy Chief Imam Arrested in Sokoto for Alleged Links to Bandits

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Security operatives have arrested Sirajo Ahmad Dan Liman, the Deputy Chief Imam of the Central Jumu’ah Mosque in Kangiye, Atakwanyo Ward, Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, over allegations of collaborating with armed bandits.

According to a report obtained by The News Chronicle, intelligence reports linked Sirajo to the supply of motorcycles and other essential goods to bandits operating along the Tangaza Niger Republic border.

Investigators also allegedly found N47 million in his bank account, suspected to be proceeds from these dealings.

Further checks revealed that Sirajo is also the ward chairman of a political party in Atakwanyo and serves as the secretary of the forum of political party chairmen in Gwadabawa LGA.

Community members said he frequently delivered sermons in Kangiye during Ramadan and often deputised for his father, the Chief Imam, leading Friday prayers in his absence.

Authorities described the arrest as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the financial and logistical networks supporting banditry in Sokoto and neighbouring states.

