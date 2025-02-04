Arewa Calls for Mele Kyari’s Resignation Over Retirement Age

The Arewa Accountability Network has demanded the immediate resignation of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The group stated that Kyari, having recently turned 60, has reached the mandatory retirement age as outlined in Nigeria’s civil service rules, which require retirement at age 60 or after 35 years of service, whichever comes first.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Samuel Audu, the group criticized Kyari’s tenure, particularly his handling of fuel supply and pricing policies, which they claimed have worsened economic hardships for Nigerians.

“Fuel queues have returned across the country despite the high cost of petrol, causing untold suffering to citizens,” the statement read. The group argued that Kyari’s continued leadership undermines the integrity of the civil service system and hinders the injection of fresh ideas into NNPCL’s leadership.

The group also questioned the timing of Kyari’s announcement about the commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, suggesting it was an attempt to divert attention from calls for his resignation.

Audu called on the government to enforce civil service regulations and ensure a leadership transition at NNPCL. “It is crucial to respect the rules designed to foster order and credibility in public institutions,” he said.

The Arewa Accountability Network warned that if Kyari fails to step down, they will organize protests and shut down NNPCL headquarters. “We will take a stand for what is right.

If you choose not to resign, we will mobilize and shut down the NNPCL Towers until civil service rules are upheld,” Audu concluded.

