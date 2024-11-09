Doris Simeon Breaks Silence on Custody Battle Heartache with Ex-Husband

Nollywood star Doris Simeon recently opened up about the emotional journey of her custody battle with ex-husband Daniel Ademinokan. In a conversation on the ‘Talk to B’ podcast with fellow actress Biola Adebayo, Doris revealed the heartbreak she’s endured since being separated from her son.

Doris shared that the last time she truly got to be a mother to her son was when he was just three years old. Reflecting on her relationship with Daniel, she acknowledged that both of them made mistakes. However, she emphasized that the real pain lies not in their separation, but in being unable to be there for her child.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DCHO3NFRDrI/?igsh= MTQxejV5eTZ6MmRidw==

“He took my son away without my consent,” Doris explained, sharing that her son was only four years old when Daniel brought him to the U.S. Without warning, Doris suddenly found herself cut off, with calls going unanswered or brushed off with empty promises to reconnect. Weeks turned into months, leaving Doris feeling abandoned and helpless.

The toll on her mental health was severe, leading to frustration and depression. Recalling one difficult moment, Doris shared how she attended a movie premiere, only to be questioned about why she wasn’t in the U.S. with her son. This moment eventually pushed her to take legal action, marking the beginning of a long and painful custody battle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...