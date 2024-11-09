Nigerian Air Force Kills Over 70 ISWAP Fighters in Major Airstrike in Borno State

The Nigerian Air Force under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) carried out strategic airstrikes that killed over 70 fighters and commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

The operation, conducted on November 6, targeted ISWAP camps in the southern Lake Chad region.

The strikes focused on locations at Kwallaram and Arainna Ciki islands near Jibilarram in Marte Local Government Area.

These camps were reportedly under the control of a well-known ISWAP commander named Usman.

Following the strike, ground assessments confirmed that more than 70 militants were killed in Kwallaram, with further casualties reported at Arainna Ciki, though the exact number remains unknown.

Security expert Zagazola Makama described the operation as one of the Air Force’s most successful missions against ISWAP to date.

However, reports on November 7 indicated that ISWAP has since mobilized additional fighters from the Sambisa Forest to regroup in areas such as Kusuma and Sigir in the Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area, territories also controlled by Usman’s forces.

The reinforcements reportedly include fighters from the northern border areas near Cameroon.

