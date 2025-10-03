spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 3, 2025 - 4:32 PM

Don’t Die Chasing Abroad Dreams -Minister to Youths

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Minister to Youths
Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande
The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has cautioned Nigerian youths against irregular migration, warning that the risks far outweigh the perceived benefits.
Speaking in Abeokuta on Friday during a campaign and advocacy programme on the dangers of irregular migration for youths in the Southern Zone, Olawande—represented by the Director of Migration and Climate Change, Mrs. Grace Lelea—said that while migration itself is part of human development, it must follow legal and regulated processes.
He explained that irregular migration, carried out outside international legal frameworks, not only endangers lives but also undermines national development.
According to him, many young Nigerians continue to be lured into unsafe migration by conflict, joblessness, poverty, insecurity, natural disasters, and the illusion of greener pastures abroad.
“It is a troubling phenomenon that our young people, driven by ambition, hope and sometimes desperation, embark on deadly voyages across deserts and seas.
“Unfortunately, the Mediterranean Sea has become a graveyard for many, and countless others fall victim to human trafficking, organ harvesting, and modern-day slavery,” he said.
Olawande reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling the menace, noting that the ministry, in collaboration with relevant agencies and partners, had rolled out empowerment and intervention programmes to equip youths with skills, resources, and opportunities to succeed at home.
He described young people as the nation’s greatest asset and stressed that no single government effort could succeed in isolation.
“No government effort can succeed in isolation. Youth development is a shared responsibility. Let us commit ourselves to build an enabling environment that nurtures the dreams and aspirations of our young people,” he said.
In his remarks, Ogun Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Wasiu Isiaka—represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Lanre Ogunyinka—commended the initiative, noting that sensitisation was key to saving lives.
He added that the state government, under Governor Dapo Abiodun, was committed to youth empowerment as a tool to curb irregular migration.
Also speaking, Mrs. Abosede Jimoh of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) stressed that young people were the most vulnerable to trafficking and irregular migration.
“People should pass through right channel while traveling and also have the knowledge of where they are going before embarking on any journey,” she said.
Previous article
Boko Haram Picked Buhari as Negotiator So I Thought They’d Surrender Under Him— Jonathan
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Boko Haram Picked Buhari as Negotiator So I Thought They’d Surrender Under Him— Jonathan

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Boko Haram insurgents once...

Taraba Gets $268.63m Funding from Ecowas Bank

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Commissioner of Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Tanko...

AAUA Rot: ASUU Blasts Gov’t Over Neglect

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin...

The Critical Message in Oluremi Tinubu’s National Library Project

Tunji Olaopa Tunji Olaopa -
As a very critical part of her 65th birthday...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Boko Haram Picked Buhari as Negotiator So I Thought They’d Surrender Under Him— Jonathan

Politics 0
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Boko Haram insurgents once...

Taraba Gets $268.63m Funding from Ecowas Bank

News 0
The Commissioner of Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Tanko...

AAUA Rot: ASUU Blasts Gov’t Over Neglect

Education 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x