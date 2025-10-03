Don’t Die Chasing Abroad Dreams -Minister to Youths

The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has cautioned Nigerian youths against irregular migration, warning that the risks far outweigh the perceived benefits.

Speaking in Abeokuta on Friday during a campaign and advocacy programme on the dangers of irregular migration for youths in the Southern Zone, Olawande—represented by the Director of Migration and Climate Change, Mrs. Grace Lelea—said that while migration itself is part of human development, it must follow legal and regulated processes.

He explained that irregular migration, carried out outside international legal frameworks, not only endangers lives but also undermines national development.

According to him, many young Nigerians continue to be lured into unsafe migration by conflict, joblessness, poverty, insecurity, natural disasters, and the illusion of greener pastures abroad.

“It is a troubling phenomenon that our young people, driven by ambition, hope and sometimes desperation, embark on deadly voyages across deserts and seas.

“Unfortunately, the Mediterranean Sea has become a graveyard for many, and countless others fall victim to human trafficking, organ harvesting, and modern-day slavery,” he said.

Olawande reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling the menace, noting that the ministry, in collaboration with relevant agencies and partners, had rolled out empowerment and intervention programmes to equip youths with skills, resources, and opportunities to succeed at home.

He described young people as the nation’s greatest asset and stressed that no single government effort could succeed in isolation.

“No government effort can succeed in isolation. Youth development is a shared responsibility. Let us commit ourselves to build an enabling environment that nurtures the dreams and aspirations of our young people,” he said.

In his remarks, Ogun Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Wasiu Isiaka—represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Lanre Ogunyinka—commended the initiative, noting that sensitisation was key to saving lives.

He added that the state government, under Governor Dapo Abiodun, was committed to youth empowerment as a tool to curb irregular migration.

Also speaking, Mrs. Abosede Jimoh of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) stressed that young people were the most vulnerable to trafficking and irregular migration.

“People should pass through right channel while traveling and also have the knowledge of where they are going before embarking on any journey,” she said.