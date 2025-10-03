spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 3, 2025 - 4:33 PM

Boko Haram Picked Buhari as Negotiator So I Thought They’d Surrender Under Him— Jonathan

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Boko Haram picked Buhari as negotiator; I thought they’d surrender under him — Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Boko Haram insurgents once nominated the late President Muhammadu Buhari to negotiate with the Nigerian government during his administration.

Jonathan disclosed this on Friday at the launch of Scars, a memoir by former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.), in Abuja.

He explained that after his government set up committees to explore dialogue with the group, the insurgents surprisingly chose Buhari as their preferred negotiator.

“One of the committees we set up then, Boko Haram nominated Buhari to lead their team to negotiate with the government,” Jonathan said.

The former president said he had expected Buhari’s eventual rise to power to smooth peace talks and lead to disarmament, but the insurgency persisted.

Jonathan noted that the failure to end the Boko Haram crisis even under Buhari highlighted the deeper complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges.

Previous article
Taraba Gets $268.63m Funding from Ecowas Bank
Next article
Don’t Die Chasing Abroad Dreams -Minister to Youths
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Don’t Die Chasing Abroad Dreams -Minister to Youths

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has...

Taraba Gets $268.63m Funding from Ecowas Bank

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Commissioner of Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Tanko...

AAUA Rot: ASUU Blasts Gov’t Over Neglect

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin...

The Critical Message in Oluremi Tinubu’s National Library Project

Tunji Olaopa Tunji Olaopa -
As a very critical part of her 65th birthday...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Don’t Die Chasing Abroad Dreams -Minister to Youths

News 0
The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has...

Taraba Gets $268.63m Funding from Ecowas Bank

News 0
The Commissioner of Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Tanko...

AAUA Rot: ASUU Blasts Gov’t Over Neglect

Education 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x