Twisting Narrative Won’t Save You in 2027- Buhari Aide Fires Back at Jonathan Over Boko Haram Remark

Former presidential aide, Garba Shehu, has slammed ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over his recent claim that Boko Haram once nominated Muhammadu Buhari as their negotiator with the Federal Government.

Shehu, who served as Buhari’s media aide, accused Jonathan of attempting to “rewrite history” ahead of the 2027 polls.

Jonathan had made the revelation on Friday at the public presentation of Scars, a book authored by former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.), in Abuja. He said Boko Haram picked Buhari after his administration set up committees to explore dialogue with the sect, The News Chronicle reports .

But Shehu dismissed the account, insisting Jonathan’s government deepened insecurity and was even accused of propping up a political wing of Boko Haram.

“To win in 2027, Dr Jonathan should look for a better story to tell Nigerians,” Shehu said in a statement.