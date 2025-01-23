Do2dtun Announces He’s Leaving Radio After 20 Years

Nigerian media personality Oladotun Kayode, widely known as Do2dtun, has made a significant announcement about his career.

After two decades in the radio industry, he revealed that he is finally stepping away from the microphone.

On January 23, 2025, the popular Cool FM presenter took to Instagram to share the big news with his fans. Do2dtun explained that, despite his love for radio, the time had come for him to say goodbye to this chapter of his career.

In his post, the media personality admitted feeling nervous about his decision but also expressed excitement for what lies ahead.

“It’s time to leave what I love, but I will continue to love it,” he wrote. He also teased that something big is on the horizon for him, though he kept the details under wraps for now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DFKf7s2tlEJ/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link

The announcement came as a surprise to many, as Do2dtun has been a staple in Nigerian radio for years, known for his engaging style and charisma. His departure marks the end of an era for his fans, who have supported him throughout his journey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...