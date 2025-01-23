Nigerian Police Bar Officers from Wearing Dark Glasses with Uniforms, Sanctions Loom

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed all police personnel to immediately stop wearing dark glasses while in uniform.

This directive, issued on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, was communicated through a wireless message addressed to all zonal and state police commands.

The message, titled CB:4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.121/104, expressed concern over the widespread practice, stating that it portrays the police force in a negative light and is unacceptable.

The IGP warned that any violation of this order will result in severe disciplinary action. The directive further instructed police leadership to ensure the message is thoroughly communicated to personnel during lectures.

The message concluded: “Ensure strict compliance. Treat as very important.”

