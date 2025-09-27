President Tinubu’s Heartfelt Tribute to Bishop David Oyedepo at 71

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW) and Senior Pastor of Faith Tabernacle, as he marks his 71st birthday.

The President joined family, congregants, members of David Oyedepo Ministries International (DOMI), and the Body of Christ in celebrating the life and impact of the presiding bishop of Winners Chapel, describing him as a towering figure of influence across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond—spiritually, educationally, and philanthropically.

Tinubu commended Bishop Oyedepo’s unwavering focus, discipline, and diligence, which have fueled the ministry’s global vision since its establishment in 1982. According to the President, this vision has positively impacted economies at various levels through infrastructure, healthcare, and educational initiatives.

Highlighting the bishop’s remarkable contributions to education, Tinubu praised institutions such as Kingdom Heritage Schools, Faith Academy, Covenant University, and Landmark University. He noted that these institutions are deliberately structured to foster total human development, with an emphasis on practical skills and entrepreneurship.

“You have built one of Africa’s most impactful Christian ministries from humble beginnings. Your steadfastness in the Word of Faith ministry is exemplary, birthing many ministries with resonating impact on key sectors of the economy,” the President stated.

Tinubu also acknowledged the global recognition of Covenant University and Landmark University, applauding their consistent drive to raise the bar of educational excellence.

Furthermore, the President recognized Bishop Oyedepo’s nation-building efforts through preaching, teaching, and service. He described him as a symbol of servant leadership whose moral and spiritual influence remains a source of strength for Nigeria in challenging times.

In his heartfelt prayer, President Tinubu asked God to bless Bishop Oyedepo with long life, good health, and greater wisdom to continue lifting individuals, families, and nations through the Word of Faith.