Lagos, China Deepen Cultural Partnership to Promote Heritage and Tourism

The Lagos State Government and the People’s Republic of China have renewed their commitment to a strategic alliance aimed at advancing cultural heritage and strengthening bilateral relations.

The News Chronicle gathered that Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, made this known in Lagos on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of senior Chinese officials at the ministry’s headquarters.

According to Aregbe, the collaboration is designed to bolster ties between Lagos and China, while creating opportunities in areas such as heritage preservation, cultural exchange, tourism development, travel policies, and job creation.

“This ministry is passionate about the development and implementation of strategic plans to drive cultural growth, foster artistic and creative development, and showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic expressions unique to Lagos State,” he said.

He further expressed delight over China’s keen interest in several state-led cultural programmes, particularly the 72-hour Lagos Cultural Weekend and other events on the state’s cultural calendar.

Acknowledging the growing contributions of the Chinese community in Lagos, Aregbe assured that the administration would continue to make the state a welcoming second home for them.

On her part, Zhang Xiaoqin, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangxi People’s Congress, reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting initiatives that would benefit both Lagos residents and the Chinese community in Nigeria.

The visiting delegation also included the Consul General of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing; Lu Bo, Vice Director-General of the General Office of Guangxi People’s Congress; Song Haijun, Deputy Director-General of Guangxi Foreign Affairs Office and Head of the Coordinating Group of Guangxi African Work Team; and Bin Zhengying, Deputy Director-General of Guangxi Public Security Department and Deputy Head of Personnel Management Group of Guangxi African Work Team.

Directors and senior officials of the Lagos Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture were also in attendance during the courtesy visit.