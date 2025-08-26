spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 26, 2025 - 4:37 PM

Lagos, China Deepen Cultural Partnership to Promote Heritage and Tourism

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Lagos, China Deepen Cultural Partnership to Promote Heritage and Tourism
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government and the People’s Republic of China have renewed their commitment to a strategic alliance aimed at advancing cultural heritage and strengthening bilateral relations.

The News Chronicle gathered that Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, made this known in Lagos on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of senior Chinese officials at the ministry’s headquarters.

According to Aregbe, the collaboration is designed to bolster ties between Lagos and China, while creating opportunities in areas such as heritage preservation, cultural exchange, tourism development, travel policies, and job creation.

“This ministry is passionate about the development and implementation of strategic plans to drive cultural growth, foster artistic and creative development, and showcase the rich cultural heritage and artistic expressions unique to Lagos State,” he said.

He further expressed delight over China’s keen interest in several state-led cultural programmes, particularly the 72-hour Lagos Cultural Weekend and other events on the state’s cultural calendar.

Acknowledging the growing contributions of the Chinese community in Lagos, Aregbe assured that the administration would continue to make the state a welcoming second home for them.

On her part, Zhang Xiaoqin, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangxi People’s Congress, reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting initiatives that would benefit both Lagos residents and the Chinese community in Nigeria.

The visiting delegation also included the Consul General of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing; Lu Bo, Vice Director-General of the General Office of Guangxi People’s Congress; Song Haijun, Deputy Director-General of Guangxi Foreign Affairs Office and Head of the Coordinating Group of Guangxi African Work Team; and Bin Zhengying, Deputy Director-General of Guangxi Public Security Department and Deputy Head of Personnel Management Group of Guangxi African Work Team.

Directors and senior officials of the Lagos Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture were also in attendance during the courtesy visit.

Previous article
Delta Police Arrest Officers Caught on Video Counting Cash in Patrol Van
Next article
ASUU UniAbuja Joins Nationwide Protest, Demands Payment of Salaries, Arrears
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

National Security Advise Hands Over 128 Rescued Kidnap Victims to Zamfara Government

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has...

You Are Running Out Of Time- ASUU Warns Govt Over Unfulfilled Agreement

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU,...

BREAKING: Sokoto Govt Orders Mandatory ₦200K House Document Renewal

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Sokoto State Government has directed all homeowners in...

ASUU UniAbuja Joins Nationwide Protest, Demands Payment of Salaries, Arrears

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

National Security Advise Hands Over 128 Rescued Kidnap Victims to Zamfara Government

News 0
The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has...

You Are Running Out Of Time- ASUU Warns Govt Over Unfulfilled Agreement

News 0
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU,...

BREAKING: Sokoto Govt Orders Mandatory ₦200K House Document Renewal

News 0
The Sokoto State Government has directed all homeowners in...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join