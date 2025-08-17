Delta Drug Baron, Sunday Ibigide Arrested 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a wanted drug kingpin, 36-year-old Sunday Ibigide, in Asaba, Delta State, three years after operatives launched a manhunt for him over multiple drug trafficking offences.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi.

According to him, the suspect was caught while attempting to distribute 250 parcels of skunk, weighing 138 kilograms, using his distribution vehicle.

Babafemi recalled that Ibigide had first come under the agency’s radar on March 19, 2022, following the interception of 24.137kg of the same drug and 10 grams of molly linked to him, after which he went into hiding.

“However, following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives in Delta state were able to arrest him along with one of his aides Clement Osuya, 27.

“They were arrested while they were trying to move the 250 parcels of skunk for distribution on Sunday, August 10, 2025,” Babafemi stated.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on Thursday, August 14, and Friday, August 15, NDLEA officers, supported by the military and local vigilantes, stormed three cannabis farms in Enugu Ezike, Enugu State. The raid led to the destruction of 15 hectares of farmland containing about 37,500kg of skunk.

“Those arrested include: Ugwuanyi Chinaso, 23; James Negedu, 26; Sopuruchukwu Obido, 22; Ebuka Onu, 30; Ukwueze Sunday, 42; and Oguche Friday.

“74.5kg of the illicit substance was recovered for the prosecution of the suspects,” he added.

In another operation on Saturday, August 16, NDLEA officers patrolling Nsukka Road, 9th Mile Enugu, intercepted a 53-year-old man, Emmanuel Ayogu, with 20,700 pills of tramadol and cocodamol.

On the same day, two other suspects — Nsubechukwu Achidde, 24, and Osiaja Simple Frank, 41 — were arrested at Enugu’s New Market with 27.6kg of skunk.

In Lagos, operatives picked up 52-year-old Muyibat Mumuni and her 25-year-old son, Faruk Mumuni, at Ladega Street, Mushin, on Wednesday, August 13, for allegedly storing and distributing 298 blocks of Ghana Loud, weighing 149kg.

Also, on Friday, August 15, another suspect, Emmanuel Samuel, was arrested in Ajah, Lekki, where NDLEA officers recovered 8.5kg of Canadian Loud, a high-grade strain of cannabis, from his apartment.