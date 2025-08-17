VIDEO: Anambra Deputy Governor escapes Mob attack, as APGA wins Anambra South Senatorial By-election

It was a chaotic scenario during the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday when violence broke out, resulting in alleged attacks on the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and the Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odumegwu.

Eyewitnesses said the Deputy Governor was confronted by angry youths and held hostage for over 80 minutes on accusations of engaging in vote-buying.

A viral video that was obtained by TNC correspondent showed the Deputy Governor engaging in an exchange of words with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the November 8 Governorship Election in the state, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

Ukachukwu was clearly heard in the video, threatening the deputy governor that he cannot leave the premises, after several exchanges.

Speaking after casting his vote in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, Governor Chukwuma Soludo condemned the incident and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, of masterminding the assault.

“This is an act of thuggery,” Soludo declared. “Government officials, including the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Environment, were attacked. It’s unacceptable.”

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, also accused Ukachukwu of sponsoring thugs to disrupt the election.

“That shows you the kind of governor he would be if, in the unlikely event, he is elected.

“The Commissioner for Environment was attacked by APC thugs sent by their candidate. If not for security operatives at his country home in Ezinifite, Aguata, the outcome could have been tragic,” Opara said.

He further questioned Ukachukwu’s presence outside his constituency.

“How can Ukachukwu leave his home in Osumenyi, Nnewi South, and go to Ezinifite in Aguata to attack the Commissioner?” he asked.

However, Comrade Tony Uche, an aide to Ukachukwu, has denied the allegations, insisting that the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner stormed Osumenyi with a heavily armed security team to influence the polls.

“If you saw the number of vigilante personnel that came with them, over twenty trucks, you’d understand the youths’ reaction,” Uche said, adding “Ukachukwu never ordered any attack. The people resisted what they perceived as an attempt to hijack the election.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, declared Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday.

Nwachukwu polled 90,408 votes to defeat Chief Azuka Okwuosa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 19,812 votes, and Donald Amamgbo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who secured 2,889 votes.

The election, contested by 16 political parties, was conducted to fill the vacant seat left by the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah, who was first elected in 2019 on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and re-elected in 2023, later defected to the APC before his death in 2024.

A former President-General of Ukpor, Nwachukwu will also be the first politician from Nnewi South Local Government Area to occupy the senatorial seat once inaugurated.