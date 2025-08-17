SERAP Gives NASS Leaders 7-Day Ultimatum Over Alleged ‘Bribes for Bills’ Scandal

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has thrown down the gauntlet, giving Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas seven days to hand over allegations of bribery within the National Assembly to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), or face legal action.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle, SERAP demanded that the presiding officers not only refer the allegations to anti-graft agencies but also publicly identify any lawmaker involved in the alleged “cash-for-bills” racket, recover any illicit proceeds, and guarantee protection for whistleblower Ibrahim Auyo, a member of the House of Representatives (APC, Jigawa).

Auyo had stirred the hornet’s nest in a viral Hausa video, where he alleged that legislators must part with between ₦1 million and ₦3 million to table motions, bills, or petitions before the House.

“Since I was elected as a member in 2015, no individual has given me a bill to pass. And also, even the bills and petitions are paid for,” he said.

In his words, “You have to pay from N3 million, N2 million, or N1 million to present it. And after you present the bill, you must follow up by lobbying the whole 360 members of the House to accept the bill.” He further hinted that similar underhand dealings may be going on in the Senate.

SERAP, in an open letter, described the revelations as a breach of trust that strikes at the very heart of democracy.

“The allegations that lawmakers pay bribes to present motions, bills and proposals at the National Assembly are a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office by lawmakers.

“Lawmakers should not have to pay bribes to present motions and bills at the National Assembly. Bribery should never have any influence in the exercise of legislative duties or running of the National Assembly. These allegations of quid pro quo for lawmaking have seriously undermined Nigerians’ democratic rights.

“The allegations that lawmakers are paying up to N3 million as bribes in exchange for presenting motions and bills make a mockery of lawmaking and legislative powers under section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended].

“These allegations have exposed how lawmakers are abusing their entrusted positions to deny Nigerians of their democratic rights,” SERAP stated.

The ultimatum, if not heeded, may well drag the nation’s top legislators into the courtroom, setting the stage for a legal showdown over what has been described as “bribes for bills.”