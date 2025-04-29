Death By Hanging: A Resounding Lesson To Wife-Beaters Everywhere

When Justice Nwosu-Iheme of the FCT High Court in Abuja sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel music star, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to death by hanging, the courtroom was not just delivering a verdict. It was sending an unmistakable message across the length and breadth of Nigeria: domestic violence has consequences, and the law is ready to bite.

The ruling, based on 23-count charges ranging from culpable homicide to spousal battery, has reverberated through Nigerian society, touching on everything from marital dynamics to the need for real enforcement of laws protecting women. For too long, many Nigerian wives have suffered in silence behind the high walls of “marital privacy.” Today, those walls have been shattered.

At this juncture, it is germane to recall that when Osinachi Nwachukwu’s death made headlines in April 2022, the public was initially fed half-truths. It was rumored that she died of throat cancer, a narrative peddled perhaps to shield the husband’s guilt. However, when insiders, friends, and eventually her own children began to talk, the monstrous reality emerged: Osinachi was a long-time victim of domestic violence.

The talented songstress, who blessed millions with her soul-stirring voice, particularly through her hit song “Ekwueme”, lived a tormented life at home. According to testimonies in court, Peter Nwachukwu subjected his wife to repeated physical abuse, threats, emotional manipulation, and terror.

It was not just hearsay. Seventeen witnesses, including two of their children, gave harrowing accounts of how Peter beat, strangled, and tormented his wife behind closed doors. They described a man who wielded fear as a weapon, using violence as his twisted way of control. Exhibits, medical reports, and credible witness statements combined to form an ironclad case against him.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme’s judgment was not rushed. It came after careful consideration of evidence and painstaking legal proceedings. And when the gavel finally fell, sentencing Peter to death by hanging for culpable homicide, the court was not merely punishing one man, it was warning every potential wife-beater across Nigeria: Your days of impunity are over.

In a country where many domestic violence cases are either swept under the rug or handled through family meetings and religious interventions, the sentencing marks a turning point. Nigerian society often glorifies the suffering of women in marriage, urging them to “endure” for the sake of children, church image, or family honor. Osinachi endured. And she paid the ultimate price.

Peter Nwachukwu’s death sentence reminds the public that the law, not family sentiments, governs life and death. It says clearly that no one has the right to brutalize their spouse, not under cultural excuses, not under religious pretexts, and certainly not under the guise of male authority.

The court’s decision should serve as a huge wake-up call. It underscores the urgent need to deconstruct the toxic narrative that a woman must suffer to be considered a “good wife.” Endurance in marriage should never be synonymous with accepting abuse.

Osinachi’s case is not an isolated incident. In fact, statistics reveal a frightening pattern. According to a 2021 report by the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), approximately 31% of Nigerian women aged 15–49 have experienced physical violence at least once since the age of 15. Most cases are perpetrated by intimate partners.

Unfortunately, cultural norms often discourage women from speaking out. Many victims are gaslighted into believing that reporting abuse is a betrayal of their family or faith. Churches preach forgiveness without addressing accountability. Families advise patience, and communities look the other way.

It is not surprising that when Osinachi’s death first surfaced, some fans quickly blamed her for “not speaking up early enough.” But the reality is more complex. Victims of domestic violence often live in fear, fear for their lives, fear of stigmatization, and fear of being blamed.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme’s bold judgment is a breath of fresh air in a system often accused of dragging its feet on gender-based violence. It shows that the judiciary can indeed be a defender of human rights when it has the courage to prioritize justice over societal pressure.

The 23-count charge on which Peter Nwachukwu was arraigned shows the severity with which prosecutors treated the case. From spousal battery to criminal intimidation, every aspect of his cruel behavior was dissected and laid bare. In sentencing him, the court did not merely focus on the ultimate result, Osinachi’s death, but also on the pattern of abuse that led up to it.

This is how cases of domestic violence should be treated: comprehensively and firmly. A slap today can lead to a funeral tomorrow. The law must recognize the pattern early and intervene decisively.

While Peter Nwachukwu’s death sentence represents a victory for justice, it is a bittersweet one. Nothing will bring Osinachi back. Her children will grow up without both parents. Her golden voice has been silenced forever.

It is tragic that it took the death of such a promising woman to awaken society to the horrors hidden behind closed doors. But if there is a silver lining, it is that Osinachi’s death and Peter’s conviction might save countless others.

If even a few men now think twice before raising their hands against their wives, if even a few women feel emboldened to speak out early, then Osinachi’s tragic story will not have been in vain.

This case must go beyond Peter Nwachukwu and Osinachi. Nigerian society as a whole must introspect. Churches, mosques, traditional leaders, and families must take stronger stances against domestic violence. Marriage counselors must learn to detect signs of abuse and act accordingly, rather than blindly preaching endurance.

Schools should educate both boys and girls about healthy relationships. Government agencies must increase public sensitization and ensure that women’s shelters, hotlines, and legal aid are readily available.

Importantly, the government should also enforce the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) nationwide. Too many states have yet to domesticate or properly implement it.

Peter Nwachukwu’s death sentence is a hard but necessary lesson: no more martyrs in the name of marriage.

No woman should have to die to prove her loyalty. No family should have to bury their daughter because society failed to protect her.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme has drawn a line in the sand. From here onward, every slap, every punch, every act of marital cruelty must be seen for what it truly is, a crime.

Osinachi Nwachukwu sang praises to God with a golden voice. In death, her life has become a powerful hymn of justice. It is now left for the rest of society to sing along, not with tears, but with action.