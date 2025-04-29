Federal Pensioners Threaten Protest Over Unpaid Palliatives and Pension Increase

Federal pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme have warned that they will stage a protest if the federal government does not pay them the six-month N25,000 palliative and the N32,000 pension increase they are owed.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Dr. Stephen Akinnifesi Fatusin, Chairman of the South-West Zonal Congress of the pensioners, stated that if their demands are not met by May 12, 2025, they will take to the streets in protest.

Dr. Fatusin explained that many pensioners are already suffering from hunger and health issues linked to old age, made worse by the government’s failure to pay the approved benefits.

He accused the Ministry of Finance and related institutions, including the Humanitarian Services, Accountant General’s office, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), of neglecting their responsibilities.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being a senior citizen himself, approved the six-month palliative to ease the burden of tough economic reforms.

However, according to Dr. Fatusin, the agencies responsible have failed to implement the president’s directive, causing untold hardship and even death among pensioners.

“Instead of waiting for more pensioners to suffer or die due to this neglect, we have decided to peacefully protest at the Ministry of Finance. We appeal to Mr. President to intervene and ensure that his directives are carried out to save senior citizens from further suffering,” Dr. Fatusin said.