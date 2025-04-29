Carlo Ancelotti Agrees to Become Brazil Head Coach

According to Fabrizio Romano, Carlo Ancelotti has reached an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation to take over as head coach of the men’s national team starting in June.

He is set to become the highest-paid national team manager in the world and is expected to lead the Seleção into the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Romano further revealed that Ancelotti and Real Madrid will soon part ways, with an official farewell announcement expected shortly:

“Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil now have a verbal agreement in principle for him to become the new head coach of the Seleção.

The deal will be valid from June — not after the Club World Cup, as previously reported. Everything is set to begin in May.

Ancelotti and Real Madrid are set to part ways on good terms, as both sides have always intended, with only formalities remaining.”

This will mark Ancelotti’s second departure from Real Madrid. His recent tenure has been marred by underwhelming results, most notably being eliminated in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by Arsenal, who won both legs.

Weeks later, Madrid suffered another blow, losing the Copa del Rey final to fierce rivals Barcelona — a series of setbacks that accelerated his exit.

Since rejoining Los Blancos in 2021, Ancelotti has enjoyed considerable success, winning two La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, one Supercopa de España, one Club World Cup, and one Copa del Rey.