Davido and Chioma’s White Wedding Happening This Weekend, Gov Adeleke Confirms

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, will be tying the knot with his longtime partner, Chioma Avril Rowland, in a white wedding ceremony set for this weekend in Miami, Florida.

This confirmation comes not only from the singer himself but also from Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who is Davido’s uncle.

On Monday, the Governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, issued a statement explaining the governor’s recent absence from public duties. The statement revealed that Governor Adeleke had travelled to the United States using the Adeleke family’s private jet to attend Davido’s wedding.

“Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family’s private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon, his beloved nephew, David Adeleke,” the statement read.

Mr. Rasheed also added that His Excellency is inviting members of the public and opposition leaders to join the family in celebrating the occasion, either in person or virtually.

The Governor’s travel drew criticism from the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement signed by APC spokesperson Kola Olabisi, the party questioned the governor’s whereabouts, describing his absence from the state as “unusual” and raising concerns about the failure to formally hand over responsibilities to his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi.

Responding to this, the governor’s office explained that:

Governor Adeleke has not taken any official vacation since assuming office in November 2022.

He remains in active communication with his deputy.

The current trip is short and privately funded, avoiding unnecessary state expenses.

Separately, reports recently emerged alleging that ₦3.1 billion was spent on local and international travels by the state government within six months. Governor Adeleke’s spokesman strongly rejected this interpretation, clarifying that the amount covered annual training and overheads for over 100 government agencies, not just the governor’s trips.

“The Governor footed most of his travel costs using the family’s private jet. There is no mismanagement. The data was published by the state government itself as part of its commitment to transparency,” Mr. Rasheed explained.

The spokesman added that interested citizens could access further breakdowns through a Freedom of Information request.

Speaking during an interview on The Breakfast Club back in Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Davido shared details of his upcoming white wedding.

“I’m doing my white wedding in Miami in August. The wedding I did was traditional, it was like a carnival in Nigeria. The whole world stood still,” he said.

Davido also acknowledged the challenges he and Chioma have faced over the years, including the public scrutiny, personal mistakes, and the loss of their child. He described the upcoming ceremony as a “full circle moment”.

“I messed up a lot of times… this is finally her moment to get what she deserves,” he added.

He commended Chioma for never seeking public sympathy or drama despite the pressure of being in the spotlight.