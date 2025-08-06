Tinubu Celebrates Nigerian Teen Girls for Global Triumph in English and Debate

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated three Nigerian students Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli for emerging world champions at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, United Kingdom.

Seventeen-year-old Nafisa clinched the overall best in English language skills, 15-year-old Rukayya topped the debate category, while Hadiza took home the Outstanding Talent Gold Medal.

Describing their performance as “exceptional,” Tinubu praised the trio as shining examples of Nigeria’s youth potential, adding that “the future is bright with young citizens like these as repositories of excellence.”

He also commended their schools and the broader education system, noting the victory as proof of the nation’s capacity to nurture world-class intellect.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to education, Tinubu highlighted recent investments in the sector, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), aimed at removing financial barriers for indigent students.

He urged the girls to remain focused on their studies and wished them greater achievements in the future.