Agric Revolution Starts with Women and Youth -Farmers Tell APC Boss

The Coalition of Farmers Network (COFAN) has called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, to prioritize agricultural policies that favour youth and women in the sector.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja which was obtained by The News Chronicle, COFAN’s National President, Dr. Abubakar Musa, urged the APC leadership to implement strategic frameworks that would boost productivity, ensure value addition, and enhance market access for smallholder farmers.

Highlighting the pivotal role agriculture plays in Nigeria’s economy, Musa said COFAN remained hopeful that under Yilwatda’s stewardship, policies and initiatives with tangible impact on rural communities and agro-based enterprises would be given top priority.

He commended the APC for what he described as a courageous and visionary decision in appointing Yilwatda.

“We issue a strong vote of confidence in the newly appointed national chairman of the APC Yilwatda.

“At this critical time when Nigeria is consolidating efforts to diversify the economy and ensure food security, the emergence of a leader with proven competence, grassroots connection, and deep national insight is timely and commendable.

“We believe he will bring not only stability to the party but also renewed hope to critical sectors like agriculture.

COFAN reiterates its support to APC under the leadership of Yilwatda, and we stand ready to partner with the party in advancing the cause of sustainable agricultural development across the country,” he stated.

COFAN is a leading agricultural coalition representing a broad spectrum of smallholder farmers, agripreneurs, cooperatives, and commodity-based associations across Nigeria.