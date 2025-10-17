‎An Open Letter to the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan

‎Time for Real Electoral Reform in Nigeria

‎

‎Dear Professor Amupitan,

‎

‎Congratulations on your appointment as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Your emergence comes at a critical moment in our national life — a moment when confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process hangs by a thread, and the hope for credible leadership rests heavily on the reforms you will drive.

‎

‎This is not just another tenure at INEC. It is, perhaps, the most consequential. The choices you make now will define whether our democracy can renew itself or continue on a path of voter apathy, disillusionment, and institutional distrust.

‎

‎1. Give Nigerians Abroad a Voice — Implement Diaspora Voting

‎

‎Millions of Nigerians living and working abroad have remained deeply connected to the nation — sending remittances, supporting families, and promoting our image globally. Yet, they remain strangers to their own democracy.

‎It is time to include them. Technology has made remote voting not only possible but secure. If countries with fewer resources have implemented it successfully, Nigeria can — and must. The moral and democratic logic is clear: citizenship must come with the right to vote, regardless of geography.

‎

‎2. End the Election Day Chaos — Introduce Early Voting

‎

‎Every election cycle, the same scenes repeat themselves — late arrival of materials, security fears, long queues, and disenfranchised citizens. Early voting would ease the pressure, ensure order, and restore faith in the system.

‎It will allow Nigerians to participate under safer, more convenient conditions, especially for workers, people with disabilities, and those in conflict-prone areas.

‎A credible election is not measured by how long people stand in line, but by how freely and fairly they can express their choice.

‎

‎3. One Standard, One Umpire — Centralize Local Elections Under INEC

‎

‎The time has come to confront the failure of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs). Across Nigeria, state-controlled elections have become rubber stamps for incumbents — often ending in predictable and embarrassing “100% victories.”

‎Scrapping SIECs and centralizing all elections under INEC will bring uniformity, credibility, and consistency. Every vote, whether in Lagos or Lafia, should carry equal weight and equal dignity.

‎

‎Professor Amupitan, History Is Calling

‎

‎The reforms we seek are not about politics; they are about posterity. You have inherited an institution battered by skepticism but still capable of redemption. If INEC under your leadership champions these reforms — diaspora voting, early voting, and centralized local elections — you will not only restore trust but inscribe your name among the true architects of Nigeria’s democratic renewal.

‎

‎A Cautionary Note

‎

‎If we fail to act now, 2027 may once again become an election of frustration, low turnout, and deepened cynicism. The cost of inaction will be greater than the difficulty of reform. Nigerians are watching — hopeful, weary, and demanding change.

‎

‎This is your moment, Professor. Do not let it slip away.

‎

‎With sincere hope for a better Nigeria,

‎

‎Linus Anagboso.

‎Digital Solutions Consultant, Community Advocate & Columnist

‎#D-BIGPEN.