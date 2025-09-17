spot_img
When Tinubu Finishes His Eight Years, Northerners Who Want To Contest Can Then Contest— Gov Bago

News
— By: Pius Kadon



Niger State Governor Umar Bago has dismissed fresh calls for a northern presidency, insisting that power will swing back to the region only after President Bola Tinubu completes a second term.

In an with TVC News monitored by The News Chronicle, Bago slammed those already agitating for a shift just two years into Tinubu’s tenure.

“For crying out loud, this man has just spent two years in office and you want it to come back to the north. How?” he said. “When he finishes his eight years, power will come to the north and northerners who want to contest can then contest.”

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
