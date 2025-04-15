Cristiano Ronaldo Yet to Propose Despite Georgina Rodriguez’s Diamond Ring Post

Engagement rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez were resurrected after the model posted a photo of a large ring on her left finger.

However, the couple has not officially confirmed any engagement.

Rodriguez, 31, posted the image to her Instagram story on Monday, flaunting a massive rectangular, translucent jewel with the caption in Arabic: “And keep evil away from us, Amen.” The same phrase is tattooed on her hand.

Despite the mounting speculation, sources confirm that the couple is not engaged. Reports from The Mail suggest that the Portuguese football legend, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has yet to propose.

In a recent appearance on Netflix, Ronaldo, 40, explained his reasoning for the delay:

“I always tell her, ‘when we get that click.’ Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner stated.

The Instagram post quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike, with many interpreting the ring’s size and placement as a subtle announcement. But this is not the first time such rumours have swirled around the couple. In previous episodes of her Netflix reality show, I Am Georgina, her friends teased Rodriguez about a possible wedding.

The couple, who met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, have built a life together over nearly a decade. They are raising five children from previous relationships, including their shared biological daughters and Ronaldo’s children.

Amid their personal developments, the couple also faces increasing security concerns. Recent threats, it is believed, prompted Ronaldo to reinforce protection at their Riyadh home, adding further context to Georgina’s post about keeping “evil away.”

While the engagement buzz continues to trend on social media, one thing remains clear: there is no official engagement yet, but marriage is a matter of when, not if.

“I’m 1000% sure that it’ll happen,” Ronaldo reiterated.