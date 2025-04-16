PSG and Barcelona Advance to Champions League Semi-Finals

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have secured their spots in the semi-finals of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League, despite both teams suffering defeats in their respective second-leg quarter-final matches.

Barcelona were handed their first defeat of 2025, falling 1-3 to Borussia Dortmund. However, their dominant 4-0 win in the first leg ensured they progressed with a 5-3 aggregate score.

Meanwhile, PSG were stunned 3-2 by Aston Villa at Villa Park, but their 3-1 victory in the first leg was enough to see them through with a narrow 5-4 aggregate.

What unfolded last night?

Aston Villa once again played the spoiler to PSG’s Champions League dreams, showcasing resilience and fighting spirit. The English side came from two goals down to take a 3-2 win on the night. Unai Emery’s men nearly pushed the tie to extra time, but ultimately fell short of the one goal they needed, allowing PSG to breathe a sigh of relief and move on.

In Spain, Serhou Guirassy put on a show with a hat-trick against Barcelona, scoring in the 11th, 49th, and 76th minutes. Dortmund looked to mount a remarkable comeback, but a costly own goal gave them a mountain to climb—needing two more goals to force extra time. The task proved too much, and Barcelona held on.

Looking ahead:

Tonight, Wednesday, April 16, Arsenal will take their 3-0 advantage to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid, while Inter Milan host Bayern Munich in the other Champions League quarter-final second leg.