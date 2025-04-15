Maldives Bans Israeli Nationals in Solidarity with Gaza; Israel Proposes Ceasefire Deal to Hamas

The Maldives has officially banned the entry of Israeli nationals, citing “resolute solidarity” with the Palestinian people as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to devastate the Gaza Strip.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 14, after President Mohamed Muizzu ratified legislation passed by the Maldivian parliament.

According to a statement from the President’s Office, the move is “a firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.”

“The Maldives reaffirms its resolute solidarity with the Palestinian cause,” the statement read, adding that the ban should be implemented immediately.

Though the ban affects a small number of tourists, only 59 Israeli nationals visited the Maldives in February 2025 out of 214,000 foreign arrivals. In 2024, approximately 11,000 Israeli tourists visited the country, accounting for 0.6% of total arrivals.

This action follows months of pressure from opposition parties and government allies in the Maldives, a Muslim-majority nation, to denounce Israeli actions in Gaza more strongly.

Relations between Israel and the Maldives have been severed since 1974, with diplomatic restoration efforts in 2010 ultimately abandoned in 2014.

The current war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise assault on southern Israel, killing 1,218 people—mostly civilians—and abducting 251 hostages.

Israel responded with a full-scale military campaign in Gaza aimed at dismantling Hamas, freeing the remaining hostages, and preventing future attacks. The war has since claimed the lives of over 50,983 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel claims that 20,000 of the dead were combatants, and an additional 1,600 militants were killed inside Israel on October 7.

Israel has also faced growing international criticism for its blockade of humanitarian aid. Since March 2025, Gaza has been cut off from food and medical supplies, with more than 1,613 Palestinians killed since March 18 alone, following the collapse of a previous ceasefire.

In recent developments, Israel has proposed a 45-day truce to Hamas, according to a senior Hamas official who spoke to CNN on Monday, April 14. The offer marks Israel’s first serious attempt to negotiate hostage returns since it resumed military operations in March.

The deal includes:

The release of 10 hostages, starting with Israeli-American Edan Alexander.

In exchange, the release of 120 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and over 1,100 detainees held without formal charges since October 2023.

The return of the bodies of deceased hostages (16) in exchange for the remains of 160 Palestinians held by Israel.

A temporary withdrawal of Israeli forces from parts of Gaza, including Rafah, eastern Gaza City, and some areas in the north.

The entry of humanitarian aid and shelter equipment.

A clause initiating negotiations for a permanent ceasefire beginning on Day 3 of the truce.

However, the proposal also includes a demand that Gaza be disarmed, which Hamas has strongly opposed.

“We will not accept a shift toward a fragmented process limited to a food-for-prisoners deal,” said Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, in a Telegram statement on April 13.

Another Hamas official, who spoke anonymously, stated:

“Hamas will not agree to any Israeli ceasefire proposal that calls for its disarmament or sees Israeli forces return to Gaza after an initial withdrawal.”

The hostage issue remains politically explosive in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces rising pressure from hostage families and military reservists to reach a deal. In a phone call with the family of hostage Eitan Mor, Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday that “steps are underway” to finalize a new deal.

The Tikva Forum, a group representing families of hostages, confirmed the update, noting the ongoing negotiations aim to secure the release of 10 abductees alive.

Netanyahu has been criticized for sidelining professional negotiators in favor of close adviser Ron Dermer, which CNN reports has slowed down mediation efforts by Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries.

Currently, Israeli travelers face many challenges globally. Most international airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv, and Israeli citizens abroad—particularly military personnel—face rising risks of arrest on war crimes charges by pro-Palestinian legal groups.