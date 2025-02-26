Court Rejects Request to Remove Judge from Emefiele’s Trial

A Lagos State Special Offences Court has denied a request to remove Justice Rahman Oshodi from the ongoing trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, Justice Oshodi stated that the defence’s claims of bias were not supported by any evidence and did not justify his withdrawal from the case.

The defence team, led by Olalekan Ojo, had requested the judge’s recusal on Monday, arguing that his previous rulings suggested possible bias. However, the prosecution, represented by Rotimi Oyedepo from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), opposed the request, insisting that the proceedings had been fair.

After reviewing the arguments, Justice Oshodi ruled that the application had no merit and dismissed it.

“The claims of bias have not been proven by either of the defendants. Therefore, the request for recusal is denied,” he ruled.

Emefiele is facing 19 charges brought by the EFCC, including accusations of receiving bribes and making corrupt demands. His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is also facing three charges for allegedly accepting gifts unlawfully. Both have pleaded not guilty.

During Monday’s court session, the prosecution had concluded the testimony of its seventh witness, Adetola John. However, instead of proceeding with cross-examination, the defence lawyers Ojo and Kazeem Gbadamosi asked the judge to step down, arguing that his continued presence could suggest partiality.

Oyedepo dismissed the request, calling it a delay tactic.