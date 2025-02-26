BREAKING: APC Holds NEC Meeting In Abuja Amid Heavy Security

Barely 24 hours after the national caucus meeting of the party held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday 25 February, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have again converged at the National Secretariat of the party for its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

According to reports, the venue of the meeting on Blantyre Street have been cordoned off by a joined team of armed security men including soldiers from the Guards Brigade.

In the same vein, vehicular and human movements on Blantyre Street have also been restricted.

Meanwhile, some early arrivals at the venue include all members of the National Working Committee, NWC, as well as members of the Forum of State Chairmen, former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shetimma, Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, are expected to be in attendance.

Details shortly…