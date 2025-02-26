Gunmen Kidnap Motorists Near Abacha Barracks in Abuja

A fresh wave of kidnappings has hit Abuja, as gunmen attacked and abducted several motorists and passengers near the Abacha Barracks bypass in Guzape late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:31 p.m. on February 25, adding to growing concerns over insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This latest attack follows a series of recent kidnappings in areas like Bwari, Kuje, and Gwagwalada, where armed gangs abducted numerous people, including schoolchildren and commuters.

Police intelligence sources confirmed the attack, revealing that officers responding to a distress call found two abandoned vehicles at the scene a black Toyota Prado Land Cruiser (Abuja RBC 900 SF) reportedly owned by Hon. Shagala Samuel and a Honda Civic (RSH 181 TH). Authorities suspect the vehicles’ occupants were kidnapped.

“The responding team searched the surrounding area and nearby bushes, but there was no sign of the victims or the kidnappers,” a police source said.

Despite efforts to track down the attackers, security forces have yet to make progress. In response, authorities have heightened security across key entry and exit points in the FCT, while the abandoned vehicles have been taken for further investigation.

The FCT Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit is intensifying efforts to rescue the victims and apprehend those responsible for the rising kidnappings in the capital.

This incident is part of an alarming trend of abductions in Abuja. In January, gunmen kidnapped over a dozen residents in Bwari, demanding large ransoms. The Kuje area has also experienced a series of kidnappings, leaving families in distress as they negotiate for their loved ones’ release.