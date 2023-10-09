Court adjourns Ondo State Deputy Governor impeachment case

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the case filed by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, challenging his impeachment by the state House of Assembly, to October 16, 2023.

It was gathered that the adjournment was granted on Monday, on the request of the plaintiff’s counsel, who argued that the reconciliation committee set up by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mediate on the dispute between some of the parties to the suit should be given an opportunity to intervene.

Counsel to the plaintiff also argued that the House of Assembly’s petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) against the presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite sitting on the matter has inspired some controversies and that it would be in the best interest of justice to await the outcome of the NJC’s investigation.

Counsel to the state governor and the Chief Judge of the state, however, opposed the adjournment, arguing that the reconciliation committee was not a party to the case and that the NJC petition was irrelevant to the matter at hand.

