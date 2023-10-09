Crisis-Torn Community Writes Anambra Legislatures, Seeks Sack of Commissioner, Dethronement of Monarch

The Anambra State House of Assembly has been called on to prevail on Governor Chukwuma Soludo, to sack the State Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Mr Chikodi Anara, over allegations of highhandedness and abuse of office.

The community is also seeking that the governor withdraws the Certificate of Recognition issued to the traditional ruler of the Community, Igwe Mkpuorah Ngini, by the State Governor.

The appeal was contained in a letter written to the House by concerned citizens of Isuaniocha Community in Awka North Council Area and read by the member representing Ihiala Constituency One in the State Assembly, Hon Eze Golden Chukwuebuka, during plenary.

Isuaniocha community has been torn by crisis, stemming from land disputes and community leadership tussles, which has also led to the loss of many lives and destruction of property.

In recent times, various protests and counter protests have been taken to the State Government House by warring factions in the community, seeking the governor’s leave to address their varying interests.

In the latest letter titled ‘A passionate appeal for your swift intervention’ read by Hon Eze-Golden at the floor of the House, the Community accused the Commissioner of fueling the crises in the community.

They also called for the replacement of the Commissioner with a man of integrity.

The people also called for the withdrawal of the certificate of recognition issued to the traditional ruler of the community, which they alleged, was given in error.

They also urged the governor to ensure that a new traditional ruler is selected for the community in accordance with the native laws and custom of Isuaniocha.

After the letter was read, the House directed that its committee on Conflict Resolution look into the allegations and make formal presentation to the House on the way forward.