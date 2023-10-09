Nigeria Customs Service establishes panel to investigate $40million aircraft deal

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has instituted an “inquiry into alleged sale of three aircraft in the fleet of Arik Air Limited under the receivership of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)” The Nation reported. It was also gathered that the deal is estimated to be around $40 million.

Meanwhile, the management of the airline admitted that it was cooperating with the NCS to provide details on the alleged aircraft sale, it, however said the controversial airplanes – Q-400, CRJ-1000 and CRJ-900 – were taken over by their foreign owners who decided to sell them to new operators.

The NCS has invited management of Arik Air over the alleged cannibalisation of the three aircraft and subsequent re-exportation of the same machines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...