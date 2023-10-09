Nigeria Customs Service establishes panel to investigate $40million aircraft deal

A document with the head: ‘Re: Request for Physical Inspection of Boeing 737NG. MSN: 28640, Reg No. 5N-MJI; Bombardier CRJ-900, MSN: 15059, Reg: No: 5N-JEB; And CRJ-900ER, MSN: 15058, Reg. No. 5N-JEA,’ signed by I.G. Umar, the Comptroller, Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), and dated October 3, 2023, requires Arik Air Limited in receivership to shed more light"
 The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has instituted an “inquiry into alleged sale of three aircraft in the fleet of Arik Air Limited under the receivership of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)” The Nation reported. It was also gathered that the deal is estimated to be around $40 million.
  Meanwhile, the management of the airline admitted that it was cooperating with the NCS to provide details on the alleged aircraft sale, it, however said the controversial airplanes –  Q-400, CRJ-1000 and CRJ-900 – were taken over by their foreign owners who decided to sell them to new operators.
 The NCS has invited  management of Arik Air over the alleged cannibalisation of the  three aircraft and subsequent re-exportation of the same machines.
