Lessons and Prayers for 2025

Merry Christmas and Happy Upcoming New Year to those who celebrate either or both. I am among those who celebrate, except differently every year. I actually celebrate every great moment, but assigned days are slightly different to me. I do not have to believe Jesus (pbuh) was born in December because I am celebrating only what I consider the good in Jesus Christ (pbuh) and ignore what I consider questionable about him until needed in the spirit of ch.103 for the living. We and the beloved Jesus Christ lived in similar but different times, so most important is what blessings the loving Lord of conscience is refining through the teachings of Jesus and every good soul that passed away.

The Beloved Jesus Christ told us ‘the body is the temple of the spirit’, meaning to greatly care for the body or you are hardening or destroying the marriage between the spirit and the body. Coincidentally, I am going through an amazing lift on my physical+ health these couple of days and may it rise to satisfaction. However, I am slightly unhappy in not being able to help many people access the products and services the Lord is helping me through. So I pray for that to change asap, for God to help me help billions or at least millions in 2025 and beyond. Ch.93. Told us, ‘And proclaim the blessings of your Lord’; for me, I now know great health has many levels, similar to how ill health has levels. It is vital for us to seek the highest possible health, similar to how we want the highest character and/or finance. With very high health as even at visitor (temporal ) level, you thank God and ask only for a permanent level, even though the highest height may yet to come. Both Health and death have nothing with age, so refine your mind if need be and pursue highest health, because it has the potential to help raise both your character and wealth.

When you read beautiful verses that mention heaven as ‘beautiful houses, under-neath where rivers flow…’, try to think of your health as an actual or potential ‘beautiful house’ that can improve in beauty and functionality. I actually consider functionality higher, but who sadly thinks I undervalue beauty, then why am I pressuring my brother and the world to update how we announce even the birth of a child in better ways than Jesus, Muhammad, our parents, and even youngsters did? My points include that beauty is subjective. I do not want to be bulky or plummy, but never look down on any. Even if I look at someone I consider to have a body I wished for, then feelings can fluctuate a lot more and arguably far higher than looks. So ascertain when walking, it feels great 100% or what percentage is tolerable? When jumping or running, similarly, but those who cannot run should not despair, or why the crawling child may eventually run?

The doubters may tell you age, but we are actually remade while alive on earth, so how can you doubt Allah or xyz cannot recreate you much better while on earth? Watch your food, because God did raise my food quality in 2024 and sometimes the plants run ‘like beautiful rivers’ within my body ‘as the most important house’ that should be beautiful. Then I will keep on trying and/or crying for a beautiful beachfront glass mansion… I hope the crying stops, owning comes, and the thanking continues because many billionaires and paid designers cannot fathom what is in my head, and I am happier than most billionaires, or at least that is what I think… Glass is not only beautiful, but also most functional if blessed. When the sun beams through the glass mansion, the hormones and many blessings can be much more appreciated, and even a curtain or retractable hemp wood or hemp plastic+ can cover you when full of sun as food for the body and mind. A glass mansion is also more accessible to free beauty, looking at the beautiful African skies gives me enormous joy, far more than the love to be begged women or the porn stars… OK! How about a grateful beautiful woman added? It can be a nice plus, but only the grateful, because Diddy and who else lost their mansions to what kind of women? If they are innocent, then their body mansions and God’s help may see them through. If they are guilty, then from a mansion to a jail, and possible mental trauma through memories can be even deadly.

So those financially poor like me or worse than me should seriously seek money, but never at the expense of character or health. I sincerely believe God ultimately wants to enrich us and devils want us poor, ill health, and/or ill character. They may try to deny us cannabis or working opportunities over cannabis+, but let us not form gangs or be trapped in the dangerous illegal worlds. Instead, let us smartly resist every form of oppression, including social and government types of oppression. Besides direct involvement, let us not even support or be indifferent to laws and systems that are oppressive, including financial oppression.

The world of sins is far beyond what physical eyes see, and I do not think Jesus or anyone died for any ‘sins between creatures’ to be forgiven. Instead ask what You and I should live for, risk our lives for like Jesus did’? Someone metaphorically said, ‘Jesus is still in the rubbles’ in Palestine? Aided by Christians+ who think Jesus died for all sins, including sins between creatures, and opposed by Christians+ who value conscience even above law. Well, I wish for peace everywhere, but I am slightly indifferent to any Arab, black, White, Asian etc who think I should go to jail or be denied working or business opportunity over cannabis. The plant is amazing on whom God wills and I pray for worldwide cannabis legalization in 2025. Those who fear the plant can abstain from using it and be protected with reasonable regulations. More important than legalization is God making it greater to me and every good soul. We are not in explicit prison, we lack the strain options in nicer legal markets, but God is still helping us on and beyond cannabis. Accordingly, our thanking far surpass our asking. I am not at my own beachfront glass mansion, but I living fairly well and improving the very place I have and some may wish for.

The world of character has levels, and no one can claim every major aspect. I can claim to be the most truthful person alive in regards to the past or even present, but truth has other aspects? I can claim to be the most truthful and kind in wishes, but how many branches of kindness exist and how can I contrast yours, mine, and the billions of people on earth? Are any of you wishing and speaking/acting until God reveals how every living adult can own a decent house within 2 to 5 years? I did, but the God of achievements and ideas are the same, except ideas to achievements can take minutes, days, or even years. Is it God or the people failing to cooperate with me that delays such blessings…

Beside the many branches of Truth and kindness, character includes intelligence. The many branches of Intelligence make it impossible for Trump, Elon Musk, Putin, Xi, Einstein, or anyone to claim supremacy on intelligence until when? Intelligence is rising in different aspects. I consider my legs the most important form of transportation I want God to perfect, but I consider it very stupid to spend a lot of money on anything except aircrafts for transportation. Buying Tesla is not smart in my book, so making Tesla is even worse robbery or questionable direction. It was smart to invest in such vehicles, but it is much smarter to invest in making or owning aircrafts. So may we own and even help make personal aircrafts for the people in 2025. God giving me the ideas towards achievements is part of the blessings, but may we enjoy before achievements and be even happier with achievements asap.

The world revolves around thoughts, words, and actions — if you have thoughts and words, then you have what percentage ahead and to persevere in happiness and honestly accepting that actions matter on earth for humans. Another way of seeing the world is memories, imaginations, and moments. Although I pray for good memories, it is least vital, but focus on your choices as seed for memories, imaginations, and even moments. The opportunity in having choice will always mean you can rise or fall through choices. Your bad memories as a culprit means you repent and help others repent; your bad memories as a victim means you help others learn; your good memories are the treasure you should not waste much time on, but may still mention for others to learn.

Your good imaginations are special blessings for you to seed in words and/or actions. It is very hard to predict when and how God may realize them, but a true Lover like me will always share the potential good news. God did not reveal it for us to play dumb or fear a devil can stop us….

Your moments are the most important in your life. Last night was free exercise with enormous happiness. Should I spoil those moments by over-crying on how I wish I had a super first class gym+ at home or helping/robbing people as business imaginations? No! I have plans to help, not rob, but maybe God is not yet ready to help those people and help me free after paying for the gyms of poor service? Should I envy those who spent the night with a great partner, a bad partner, or even those who have multiple prostitutes next to them or the upcoming new year’s eve? The best things are free or close to free; this is why love is higher than what explicit or implicit prostitutes can give. Those with prostitutes are also luckier than those worse than prostitutes, including porn, cheating wives, falsely accusing women, etc.

The free sunlight is great, but enhancing through glass houses is not forbidden, nor guaranteed to be higher for everyone. The free sunlight is nicer than heaters that reportedly harm our environment, but is there a human who will refuse to turn on the heat in Canada or Russia? Among the free worlds, free nice thoughts is one thing no devil can take from you… free words are excellent, but I do not think selling books or audio is bad; because good, better, and ok exist between best and bad. So when we say Character blessing is best, it does not mean we disrespect health or suggesting you ignore even ‘questionable’ pharmaceutical products. When I say high to highest health is greater than financial blessings, it does not mean I am disrespecting finance or will not thank God for it through seeking… Within the world of finance, it is Ok to be a billionaire, especially if you can serve billions directly. However, billionaires who take grants are guilty in my book and should be stopped through laws. It is ok to try to be a millionaire, especially if you directly serve millions or indirectly serve tens of millions in very significant ways. So you only have thousands or even in debt, then work hard to repay your debts and excel in every good God permits.

However the night Trump and Musk+ enjoyed in a mansion and you twisted and turned in sad or ok news are just memories. Since that night, how many good to great moments you had and can choose as memory? Well, part of memory may be above human choosing. Eventhough I often write at the end of the year, I had no plans to write this very note. After God served me in endless ways, He turn the intended short note to an Article that may help people I never met and may meet how many in which years? My point is we are just mediums of good or evil. So try to do good at all times, and remember conscience is higher than religions, cultures, and governments. So connect with the Lord of conscience and help whom He allows you. Receiving help is not bad either, but try to give more than you receive is like an illusions for money worshippers. We all have to receive before we can give. I cannot write every inspiration or blessing I tasted. So thank you for everything should be enough for God, but paying and compensating humans who serve you or even plan to serve you is gratitude and seeding where God will pay the sincere.

May God bless me a lot more and every good soul in 2025 and the longest. Bless us naturally and through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have Fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...