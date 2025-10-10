Closure of Illegal Private Schools Cuts Katsina’s 2026 Revenue — Commissioner

The Katsina State Government says its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2026 fiscal year has dropped following the shutdown of unlicensed private tertiary institutions in the state.

Commissioner for Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Muhammad Kankara, disclosed this on Friday during the ministry’s 2026 pre-budget defence before the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Malik Anas.

Kankara said the clampdown on unapproved institutions, which previously contributed significantly to the state’s earnings, has weakened revenue inflow from the education sector.

“Our IGR will be lower this year because many private schools that generated revenue for the state have been suspended. Those funds can only be restored when they regularise their operations,” he stated.

He revealed that only seven out of 39 private tertiary institutions in Katsina currently have valid operating licences.

The budget committee directed the ministry to present a comprehensive list of licensed and unlicensed schools, along with updated revenue projections, to aid realistic fiscal planning.

Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of all private tertiary institutions operating without proper accreditation or licences from relevant regulatory authorities.