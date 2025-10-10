Taraba Launches 5-Year Peace Plan to Curb Conflicts

The Chairman of the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management (TSBPCM), Bishop Innocent Rubiruka Solomon, has pledged to make Taraba a shining example of peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the Bureau’s Five-Year Strategic Action Plan in Jalingo, Bishop Solomon noted that the state has experienced episodes of communal tension and conflict, often triggered by ethnic, religious, or resource-based differences.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you all to this landmark occasion, the official launch of the Five-Year Strategic Plan of the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management (TSBPCM).

“This is a commitment by the Taraba State Government to institutionalize peace as a foundation for sustainable development.”

He explained that under the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas, the state has continued to champion innovative approaches to peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and social harmony.

“Our history as a people has been shaped by moments of challenge and resilience.

“Taraba has experienced episodes of communal tension and conflicts, often arising from ethnic, religious, or resource-based differences. These experiences remind us that peace must be continuously nurtured, intentionally built, and collectively sustained,” Solomon said.

The Bishop described the new strategic plan as a major milestone that provides a clear roadmap for strengthening early warning systems, fostering dialogue among communities, empowering youth and women in peacebuilding, and enhancing the Bureau’s capacity to respond to emerging challenges.

He commended the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ) and GIZ’s PEACECORE II Project for their support, noting that the partnership has enhanced the Bureau’s operational capacity through the provision of vital equipment and technical assistance.

Governor Agbu Kefas, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Jeji Williams, said the plan outlines key responsibilities for the Bureau, including conflict mediation, coordination of peace initiatives, promotion of social harmony, and establishment of early warning mechanisms.

“It is peace that gives life to development. It attracts investment. It is peace that allows our children to go to school without fear, and our farmers to return to their fields with confidence.

“Peace is not the absence of conflict, it is the presence of justice, opportunity, equity, and dialogue,” Kefas said.

He urged traditional rulers, youths, women, and security agencies to continue playing active roles in sustaining peace across the state, emphasizing that lasting development depends on unity of purpose and collective action.