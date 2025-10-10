Four Soldiers Dead, 15 Terrorists Down as Troops Repel Boko Haram Midnight Raid in Borno

Reports reliably gathered by The News Chronicle indicate that Boko Haram terrorists launched a midnight assault on a military post in Ngamdu, along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, killing four soldiers and injuring five others.

The Nigerian Army said troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled the attack after a fierce gun battle that left several insurgents dead.

Spokesperson for the operation, Lt. Col. Uba Sani, said the terrorists struck around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, using rocket-propelled grenades, armed drones, and command-triggered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a coordinated assault.

“Troops on ground, supported by reinforcements from the 29 Task Force Brigade, swiftly engaged the attackers, neutralizing many of them despite the intensity of the firefight,” Sani said in a statement.

He noted that the terrorists also planted multiple IEDs along the Ngamdu–Damaturu Main Supply Route in a bid to block reinforcements and inflict more casualties.

Sani added that troops were promptly resupplied with critical logistics including MRAP tyres and ammunition to sustain the counteroffensive and restore mobility.

“Credible intelligence later revealed that the terrorists suffered heavy losses, with about 15 bodies reportedly buried around Bula Wura near Wasaram,” the statement added.