Marwa Pushes for Effective 2026–2030 Drug Control Strategy

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has called on stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria’s next National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2026–2030) effectively tackles new and emerging drug threats across the country.

Marwa made the call on Monday, October 6, 2025, in Niger State during the opening of a five-day workshop to develop the fifth National Drug Control Master Plan.

The event is funded by the ECOWAS Commission and supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to the NDLEA boss, the new plan must be forward-looking, practical, and inclusive. “The drug problem keeps changing, so our response must also evolve,” he said.

“This new Master Plan must build on past achievements while addressing new challenges such as synthetic drugs, dark web trafficking, multiple substance abuse, and the financial networks that sustain the drug trade.”

He urged participants to use the workshop to identify gaps, share ideas, and agree on priorities that will guide Nigeria’s drug control strategy for the next five years.

“This is not just about writing another policy document,” he added. “It is about creating a collective vision to protect the health, safety, and well-being of Nigerians.”

Marwa reaffirmed NDLEA’s commitment to leading and coordinating efforts toward implementing the plan, while also strengthening partnerships within Nigeria and across the ECOWAS region.

He thanked ECOWAS, the European Union, UNODC, civil society, and private sector partners for their continued support.

Speaking on behalf of the UNODC Country Representative, Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga praised Nigeria’s efforts in combating drug abuse and trafficking but noted that new global and regional trends demand a more adaptive and united response.

“The Master Plan is the key tool to ensure this response is both effective and in line with international standards,” he said.

Also, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, represented by Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, commended Nigeria for taking proactive steps to update its national strategy.

He said the current plan is ending this year, making it necessary to design a new one that reflects present realities.

He added that ECOWAS is providing both financial and technical assistance to help Nigeria develop a robust, evidence-based plan that aligns with regional and international frameworks.

Other participants at the event included representatives from the Federal Ministries of Education, Health, Agriculture, Budget and Planning, as well as agencies such as NACA, NAFDAC, EFCC, and NFIU.