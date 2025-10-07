Senator Natasha Set to Resume Duties After Six-Month Suspension

After completing her six-month suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, is expected to officially return to plenary sessions with other lawmakers today (Tuesday).

Her lawyer, Victor Giwa, confirmed this in an interview with the newsmen on Monday night, assuring that the senator will resume her legislative duties as scheduled.

The Senate had earlier postponed its resumption date from September 23 to October 7, 2025, extending its annual recess by two weeks and delaying discussions on several key national issues.

Giwa warned that any attempt by the Senate to stop Akpoti-Uduaghan from entering the chamber would be unlawful, as she had already served her full suspension term and is constitutionally entitled to return.

He said, “Our client should go straight and resume on Tuesday. Anything contrary is just an opinion. As Femi Falana said, the Senate cannot be an institution that legalises illegality. The National Assembly is a creation of law and must act according to it, not based on the whims of a few individuals.”

The lawyer added that blocking her resumption would contradict the Senate’s own resolution and could cause confusion within the legislature.

“She has completed the six months, so whatever is in court now only concerns whether her suspension in March was valid. It has nothing to do with her resumption,” Giwa explained.

“If she is denied entry, it means the Senate is going against its own decision. That would create total chaos, and the National Assembly cannot afford to promote such,” he cautioned.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously criticised Senate President Godswill Akpabio, calling him a “dictator,” when she was allowed back into her office two weeks ago after her suspension ended.

Her return followed the unsealing of her office, Suite 2.05 in the Senate Wing, by the Deputy Director of the National Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji.