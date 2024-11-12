Police Dismiss Jos Bomb Explosion Alarm as False

Early Tuesday, panic spread across Jos, Plateau State, following rumors that bombs were planted in key parts of the city’s business district.

The state police command quickly calmed the public, confirming there was no bomb threat and no danger of an explosion.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, police reported that a shallow hole suspected to contain an improvised explosive device (IED) had been found on Ahmadu Bello Way near the Old JUTH fence. This discovery initially caused alarm among residents.

Upon receiving the report, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, directed the Area Commander for Metro and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to the scene.

Working with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for “C” Division, they assessed the situation.

The area was secured and examined by the bomb technicians, who confirmed there were no explosive devices in the hole, assuring residents it was safe.

The Commissioner of Police thanked the people of Plateau State for their alertness and cooperation.

He encouraged everyone to resume their regular activities, reassuring them that the area was secure and posed no threat to lives or property.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...